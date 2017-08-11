Narendra Modi to absentee MPs: Don’t blame me in 2019

NEW DELHI: In what can be termed as ‘attacking’ mode on absenteeism among BJP MPs in Parliament, PM Narendra Modi has hinted that they could not take things for granted with regard to the next Lok Sabha polls.

Though his annoyance was basically because of dismal BJP turnout in Rajya Sabha at the time of the important bill to give the national commission for backward classes constitutional status, Modi is in no mood to back off.

Prime Minister is working on the policy, “You and I don’t count (the party does)” and added that what do you think you are?

For good measure, Narendra Modi noted that with Amit Shah making an entry into the House, the whole atmosphere of holidaying will come to an end.