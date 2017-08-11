Narendra Modi to Hamid Ansari: Now you are free to work whatever you want

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi message to Hamid Ansari is pretty straightforward: Now you are free to think and speak according to his core beliefs.

This statement of Modi has come after Ansari expressed concern over enhanced apprehensions of insecurity amongst Muslims.

He termed Ansari as a “career diplomat”. Modi went on to add for a most part after your retirement, whether it was in Aligarh University or Minority Commission, you remained in that identical circle.

But for the last 10 years, you got a different job, and that is where you had to remain confined to the Constitution.

Unlike Modi, the BJP was more direct in criticising Ansari’s statement on the sense of insecurity among minorities. Labelling it as an “insult to the country”, Kailash Vijayavargiya said the outgoing Vice-President had “damaged the country’s image”.