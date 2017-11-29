Australian offspinner Nathan Lyon has the opinion that England team will comeback stronger in the upcoming match against Australia in the Ashes. In the first Test, Lyon showed brilliant performance and is now very much hopeful of team’s brilliant performance.

However, Lyon backed up the talk with a starring five-wicket performance in Brisbane, where he exploited a surprisingly spin friendly Gabba deck to be Australia’s most consistent bowler.

Despite the expectation Lyon would again fuel the fire, the 70-Test veteran said Australia were wary of England ahead of a crucial day-night second Test in Adelaide starting on December 2. “We respect the English, we know they’re going to come back bigger and better and stronger … it’s not going to be a walk in the park,” Lyon told reporters in Adelaide on Wednesday (November 29).

England’s Ashes hopes have nosedived after a bright start compounded by continual off-field distractions. The tourists have enacted a curfew after wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow’s headbutt of Australian opener Cameron Bancroft last month in a Perth bar recently came to light and uncertainty continues to hover over whether star allrounder Ben Stokes will join the squad.