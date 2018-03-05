Nathan Lyon lands himself into trouble after throwing ball on AB de Villers

New Delhi: Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon is set to be sanctioned by the ICC for dropping the ball next to AB de Villiers after the Proteas batsman was run out on Day 4 of the first Test in Durban on Sunday.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the incident was reviewed by the match referee Jeff Crowe, who charged Lyon with conduct contrary to the spirit of cricket, a level one offence.

Lyon is expected to be fined a percentage of his match fee. Lyon is believed to have contacted De Villiers to apologise, while he has also accepted the charge and no hearing was required.

David Warner, meanwhile, was not charged for his aggressive reaction to De Villiers’ run out.