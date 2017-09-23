National Herald case hearing, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi at forefront

New Delhi: The Patiala House Court today will resume the hearing in the National Herald Case. The significant thing about the case is that it involves Congress Party frontrunners Sonia Gandhi and son Rahul Gandhi, among others.

The newspaper gained limelight after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy filed a case in 2012 against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Congress treasurer Motilal Vora, party leaders Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda.

On July 1, Delhi court sought a reply from Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders on Swamy’s plea.

After which, both Sonia and Rahul filed their reply to the plea on July 22.

It is worthwhile mentioning that Swamy, in his new application, sought documents from the Associated Journal Limited (AJL), including the copy of the ledger extract, bank statement filed with Registrar of Companies (ROC), minutes of the meeting in which the decision to convert the loan into share capital was taken, balance sheet, profit and loss account with Auditors Report in the year in which the loan was taken.