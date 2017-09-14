National Science Talent Search Competition To Be Held On November 26

In view of the fact that Indian students get advance scientific outlook, a national science talent search competition is all set to take place on November 26 through the mobile phone.

Official statement provided details that ‘Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan’ (VVM) will be held jointly by Vigyan Prasar, an autonomous organisation under the Department of Science and Technology, National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), and Vijnan Bharati (VIBHA), an NGO promoting science.

Vijnan Bharati (VIBHA) released statement that said that this is a multi-level competition that will take place completely on the digital platform so that young generation make their entry into the new world of science through ‘Digital India’.

Approximately five lakh students will be taking part in this exam through mobile phones at nearly 5,000 centres across the country.

VIBHA released statement and made it clear that the students can register with their respective schools which in turn will have to sign up for registration.

There were also details mentioned that the winners will get an opportunity get on with study tours and opportunity to work together with well-known scientists in the country and abroad as well.

VVM is a platform that inspires and creates curiosity in science, promotes excellence in students and enhance and guide them for their careers in pure sciences.