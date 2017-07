Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bidita Bag starrer song ‘Barfani’ from movie Babumoshai Bandookbaaz has been released amidst all the controversy and is getting a pretty good response online.

Song is a very soulful version by Armaan Malik and is composed by Gaurav Dagaonkar, the song shows Armaan Malik’s range as his voice touches difficult highs and lows.

Picturised on Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bidita Bag song shows hot chemistry between the two.