Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz becomes a bonafide hit!

Mumbai: Babumoshai Bandookbaaz headlined by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, went on to become the star’s first solo hit, as the film went on to not only recover its cost within the opening weekend but also earned major profit. With this the film becomes one of the most profitable cinema offerings of 2017.

Made within a humble budget of Rs 5 crores, inclusive of P & A, the gripping drama recovered its money and raked in over Rs 7 crores at the box office over the weekend and now stands at an approximate 15 cr collection, making the profit threefold.

In his inspiring cinematic journey, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has played several memorable characters with great élan, but his latest release, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz – wherein he plays the lead protagonist sharp shooter Babu, will always remain special to him since it’s his first solo hit.

The crime drama brought Nawazuddin rave reviews, with the critics raving about yet another powerhouse performance from the actor. It did extremely well at the box office thanks to Nawaz’s star power that worked big time with the audience, especially his ardent fans, who thronged the theatres in huge numbers.

With the success of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, Nawazuddin continues to pave the way for strong content, as despite being one of the most established artists, chooses to associate with humble budget films that look to push the envelope and offer something new to audiences. His choice worked well in his favour as the film is one of the most profitable movies this year.