Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s mother, one of BBC’s 100 most influential women!

Mumbai: Nawazuddin Siddiqui has made his humble beginnings plain over public platforms at various occasions. The powerhouse performer has attributed his ascend and success in Bollywood, to the support of his family, especially his mother, Mehroonisa Siddiqui. Recently, the talented actor’s mother featured in BBC’s 100 most influential women’s list.

Mehroonisa had a meagre education until she began to read and study on her own. Currently, she teaches approximately 450 to 500 students in her village. Three of her students have also made it to the Indian army. As a mother, she raised seven sons and two daughters, offering the best upbringing she could manage. An insider reveals that it was Mehroonisa who convinced Nawazuddin to join National School of Drama, after he told his mother about his dream to act.

After getting to know about Mehroonisa’s achievements despite the odds, BBC decided to honour her hard work and spirit.

Nawazuddin stated: “I am extremely proud to be her son. I am glad that she has finally received her due. My mother is a really strong woman and it gives me and her immense happiness that she is part of this list where such strong women are part of.”