Neha Dhupia has a different perspective altogether

Actress Neha Dhupia has the opinion that she knows the film industry better than many others as she is “pretty much” friends with everyone. The actor is excited to host BFFs With Vogue. The show will premiere on Colors Infinity on Saturday.

“I am excited about it. The thing is that I know the industry better than a lot of people and I am friends with pretty much everyone,” said Neha.

“I feel I am the kind of person who comes with a lot of wit and warmth and I am going to try and bring that to the show,” she added.

Neha started her Bollywood innings with Qayamat: City Under Threat in 2003. Since then, she has featured in Julie, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Chup Chup Ke, Singh Is Kinng, Ungli, Qarib Qarib Singlle and Tumhari Sulu. She also hosts and judges TV shows and a radio show.