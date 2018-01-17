Netanyahu in Ahmedabad for a day, PM Modi ready for roadshow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be going on with the Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu for a 8 km long roadshow in Ahmedabad which will be an eight-km ride in an open-top vehicle decked with flowers from the airport to the Sabarmati Ashram.

Approximately 50,000 people are expected to line the route that the two leaders will take and there is heavy security, including the deployment of Israeli snipers.

A kilometre-long periphery is a fortress today with 12 teams of the elite ‘Chetak commandos’, Quick Response Teams, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and the police guarding venues.

Netanyahu will be spending approximately seven hours in Gujarat before leaving for Mumbai. After the roadshow, PM Modi and Prime Minister Netanyahu will inaugurate the Create Center at Deo Dholera Village in Ahmedabad and will also visit a centre of excellence for agriculture established by Israel in Sabarkantha, some 100 km away.