Never experienced any communal bias in our industry: Javed Akhtar

Mumbai: Bollywood’s veteran lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar who is known for his tremendous lyrics and write-ups, said that he has never experienced any communal biasness in the Bollywood industry since the time he had joined the industry and that the B-town industry is the citadel of secularism.

Talking about his journey in the industry, Akhtar took to tweet: “I had joined the film industry in 1965 on a salary of 50 rupees a month. In these 53 years, not for a second I have experienced or even seen any communal bias in our industry. This film industry is the citadel of secularism. Bigots, don’t try to pollute it.”

When asked by a Twitter user on the correlation of Rs 50 and secularism, the critically acclaimed writer commented: “This is to establish that even when I was economically in a very humble and socially in a very vulnerable position, then too I didn’t feel any discrimination at least on any communal grounds.”

Akhtar’s comment comes amid a raging debate which got sparked by a social media user’s tweet questioning Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s right to play Lord Krishna in the actor’s proposed screen version of the “Mahabharata”.