New challenges help me explore more: Ram Kapoor

Mumbai: Talking about a new television show named ‘Comedy High School’, Bollywood actor Ram Kapoor stated that new challenges help him explore more and keep him motivated. The actor has marked his presence in several popular television shows but this new show will be a comedy show.

While speaking to the media, the actor went on to say: “This is the first time I am doing comedy in television and we all know that making people laugh is tough. In this show, I am going out of my comfort zone and that is challenging. For me, as an actor, new challenges keep me motivated, and help me explore more.”

When asked by the media about why didn’t he explore the comedy genre earlier to which he answered, “Though I was offered comedy shows earlier, I did not feel comfortable doing them. In this show, I am not only comfortable with the producer and creative team of writers, with whom I share a long-time relationship, but also for the fact that it is a clean comedy show.”

“My children can watch it along with me. There are no dirty jokes or a double meaning word used. There is a lot of madness and there are loud jokes, but all in good humour,” he said.

“Comedy High School” is coming on the newly launched channel Discovery Jeet from February 17. The story of the show revolves around Ram’s character, a school principal who deals with a bunch of crazy staff and students.