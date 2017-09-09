New Delhi: Telangana CM undergoes Laser Cataract procedure at Centre for Sight

New Delhi: Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrashekhar Rao underwent a Cataract Surgery in Centre for Sight and was operated by renowned eye specialist Dr. Mahipal S. Sachdev, the Chairman & Medical Director of Centre for Sight and a Padamshree awardee. The CM had undergone Femto laser Cataract surgery which is by far the best and safest because it is blade free, bloodless, painless, stitch-less, injection less, walk-in-walk-Out procedure.

Speaking about the same, Dr. Mahipal Sachdev, shared “The operation was a success and respected CM is doing fine on his first post-operative visit. He will visit us again tomorrow for post-operative care before going back to Hyderabad and can resume his work from next day onwards”. This is not the first time that Dr. Mahipal Sachdev has operated CM KCR. CM’s left eye was also operated by Dr. Sachdev 5 years back. Mr. Rao has been under the care of Dr. Mahipal Sachdev since last 10 years when he was a member of parliament, Union & Cabinet Minister and still believes in Dr. Mahipal Sachdev’s expertise in the field. Telangana CM and Dr. Mahipal Sachdev of Centre of Sight, shares a very cordial relation, a true example of patient-doctor relationship.

Dr. Mahipal who has been recently honored with Life Time Achievement Award at Times Healthcare Achievers (Delhi-NCR 2017) added, “This is an honour for me and for Centre for Sight that people of such stature entrusts us with their eye care needs. CFS has always strived to offer the very best to its patients and will continue to serve to the best of our ability.”

Besides Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (Cabinet Minister- Information Technology (IT), Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), Textiles and NRI Affairs), Nizamabad MP and daughter K. Kavitha, minister and nephew T. Harish Rao and other family members and ministers were present in the Centre for Sight Eye Hospital when Hon’ble CM underwent the surgery which lasted for about half-an-hour.

Talking about the procedure, Dr. Mahipal explained “Over the years, cataract surgery has evolved from a vision “restorative” surgery to a “refractive” surgery-aiming to provide enhanced visual outcomes and reduce or eliminate the patients’ dependence on glasses. The traditional Phacoemulsification stitchless cataract surgery is a manual technique where in cuts were made onto cornea using a hand held blade. The femtosecond laser aims to convert this manual, multi-step, multi- tool procedure to one with laser created, computer controlled precision. The critical high resolution eye image mapping and measurements that are used to plan & perform the surgery to exact specifications are not attainable with traditional surgery. In Femtosecond, certain aspects of cataract surgery are automatically programmed and monitored by the computer.