New poster of John Abraham’s Parmanu The Story of Pokhran unveiled

By
Team Pardaphash
-

John Abraham is back with a bang and this time his movie ‘Parmanu- The Story of Pokhran’ will enthrall fans. John today took to the micro blogging website Twitter to disclose the release date and mentioned that the movie will hit the theaters on December 8.

The actor wrote, “Embark on an extraordinary journey this December with Parmanu The Story of Pokhran.”

