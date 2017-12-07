New Super Specialty Hospital Launched at Govind Nagar

Kanpur:: Citizens of Kanpur and surrounding areas will be getting better healthcare facilities with Regency Healthcare, the multi-specialty tertiary care provider in Uttar Pradesh, launching its new super specialty medical hospital in Kanpur at Govind Nagar, presenting closer avenues of good healthcare and quality treatment.

Regency Hospital Govind Nagar, a 100-bedded Super Specialty Hospital, was inaugurated in the presence of Dr. Atul Kapoor, Managing Director, Regency Healthcare, and Dr. Abhishek Kapoor, Senior Vice President, Strategy-Promotion, Regency Healthcare.

“With Regency Hospital Govind Nagar, we are extremely happy to have launched yet another high-end tertiary healthcare center in Kanpur. This division is an extension of our healthcare services for the people of South Kanpur and adjoining areas and will provide avenues for prompt medical aid for people in need for quality critical care and trauma.

Our experience in the region helped us identify and realize the huge gap between the demands of high class medical service and available options. By providing OPD, IPD, 24-hour Emergency, Dialysis, Diagnostic & Pathology services to the patients, this new hospital will help us meet our objective of narrowing the gap and providing medical services par excellence to the people,” said Dr. Atul Kapoor, Managing Director, Regency Healthcare.

With state-of-the-art infrastructure, the hospital houses general, semi-private, and private wards, ICU, Neonatal & Peadiatric Intensive Care unit with well-trained nurses and paramedical staff as well as a team of expert medical practitioners.

Patients admitted to the hospital can expect round the clock supervision and quality treatment services, in the most hygienic and healthy environment. With trained dietitians on the hospitals panel, personalized attention will be provided to the diet of all admitted patients with due consideration given to their ailments and their dietary preference.

Explaining about the growth in potential of Regency Healthcare to serve the people, Mr. Abhishek Kapoor, Senior Vice President, Strategy-Promotion, Regency Healthcare said, “Regency Healthcare began serving people of Uttar Pradesh in 1995, and we are happy to have grown in to a strong healthcare provider in the region in the past 23 to 25 years, launching the 5th medical facility in the form of Regency Hospital Govind Nagar. We also have another multi-specialty hospital in the form of Regency Hospital Sarvodaya nagar, a specialized Regency Renal Sciences Center which is the first dedicated Transplant center in Kanpur and surrounding areas, Regency City Clinic in Naveen Market and in association with HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd, a dedicated, comprehensive cancer care service unit called HCG Regency Oncology Centre.”

The hospital will provide quality services in all critical and important domains of healthcare across age-groups, which will include cardiology, gastro & GI surgery, neurosurgery and neurology, neonatology and pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, critical care, orthopedics and trauma, among many others.

With its own in-house pharmacy and mobile ICU ambulance and equipped with modern amenities such as modern kitchen and mechanical laundry as well as emergency systems such as full power back-up, residents of Kanpur can expect world class quality treatment options right in their city.