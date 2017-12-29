New York City apartment fire, 12 dead

Mayor Bill de Blasio talking to media stated that minimum of 12 people were killed and others injured after a massive fire broke out in a New York City apartment building.

“Tonight here in the Bronx, families have been torn apart,” de Blasio told reporters. The mayor called the event the “worst fire tragedy we have seen in this city.”

More than 160 firefighters were on the scene of the four-alarm fire, located at a five-story walk-up apartment house in the Bronx, just a block from the borough’s famed zoo.

Officials said that one baby died in the fire, which FDNY Commissioner Daniel Niger called “historic in its magnitude.” Four people are critically injured and others are also seriously injured. The victims range from 1 to 50 years old.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted: “We are closely monitoring the devastating fire in the Bronx. As always we are thankful for our first responders. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families tonight.