New Zealand thrash West Indies in 1st T20I

New Zealand team continued their dominance on Friday as they defeated West Indies by 47 runs in the first of three Twenty20 Internationals.
After losing the two-Test series 2-0 and the three-match one-day series 3-0, there was hope the West Indies would show some form in the shortest format in which they are the current world champions. But after a new-look and largely inexperienced New Zealand team made 187-7, batting first after losing the toss, the West Indies batted lethargically and were all out for 140 in 19 overs.
The last over of the New Zealand innings, bowled by Kesrick Williams, cost 25 runs and made a substantial difference between the teams, giving New Zealand a more than competitive total on a slow wicket at Saxton Oval which made hard-hitting difficult.
Wicketkeeper Glenn Phillips, in only his fourth one-day international for New Zealand, made 56, took three catches and had two stumpings in a man-of-the-match performance which was hugely influential in New Zealand’s victory.