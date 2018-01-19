New Zealand thump Pakistan in 5th ODI

New Zealand team today defeated Pakistan in the fifth on day international match played at the Wellington to clinch series with the help of brilliant hundred by opener Martin Guptill.

He stitched together a 112-run stand with Ross Taylor to give a good platform for the rest to capitalize on. But Pakistan’s bowler’s never let the final flourish come in as they picked up 66/5 in the last 10 overs. Rumman Raees and Faheem Ashraf picked up 5 among them to put brakes on the high-flying Kiwis.

The final outcome wouldn’t have been possible if not for Matt Henry’s crucial strikes early in the innings. He ended up with four wickets, thereby missing his fifer by not much. He was well supported by Mitchell Santner, who used his flight and guile to fox the batsmen.

However, what was on show from that position was something that is worth learning from for the others. Haris Sohail and Shadab Khan strung together a 105-run stand that came off 122 balls.

Aamer Yamin, Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Nawaz chipped in with useful contribution till the very end. But lack of wickets towards the end stymied their chances of getting a win on the tour.