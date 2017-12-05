NIA carry out search in Meerut in connection with RSS leader murder case

According to the information given by the officials, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches at a hotel in Meerut in connection with its ongoing probe into the murder of a RSS leader in Punjab.

An NIA official requesting anonymity told IANS, “Searches were being carried out at Taj hotel in Delhi gate area of the city.” According to NIA officials, the deal to provide arms was being carried out in hotel.

The NIA team also seized the guest register of hotel and questioned its propreitor. On Sunday, a team of NIA and Uttar Pradesh Police was attacked by a mob when it raided a village in Ghaziabad district to arrest a suspected arms supplier linked to the killing of Punjab RSS leader Ravinder Gosain in Ludhiana. The team had gone looking for arms supplier Malook.

The NIA said it was questioning suspects Ramandeep Singh and Hardeep Singh regarding the murder of Gosain, 60, who was shot dead on October 17 near his house while returning after a morning RSS meeting. The NIA took over the case from Punjab Police following a November 16 order by the Home Ministry.

The killing was the latest in a series of murderous attacks on right-wing and religious leaders in Punjab. The NIA had re-registered a FIR for murder and other offences under the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act.