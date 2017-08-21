NIA means business, declares Rajnath Singh

LUCKNOW: According to home minister Rajnath Singh, stone throwing cases have minimized in Jammu and Kashmir because of the role of the counter-terror agency, National Investigation Agency or NIA.

He also went on to add that the cases of naxalism, terrorism and extremism have also been decreasing in the last three years.

“You have seen role of the NIA in Jammu and Kashmir, where incidents of stone-throwing have come down. We have taken pledge for India’s security and strict action is being taken for this. We will accept challenges and in the past three years, incident of naxalism, terrorism and extremism have seen a downward trend,” pointed out Rajnath Singh.

He was speaking after inaugurating the office and residential complex of the NIA in Lucknow.

“We will win over naxalism, terrorism and extremism. In the past three years, extremism has come down by 75 per cent in the northeast and naxalism has come down by 35-40 per cent,” he added.

Putting focus on “finishing terror funding sources”, he said, “If we plug sources of fake currency and terror funding, it will be a big blow to terrorism. NIA is doing a great job here. Its name sends fear down the spine of those indulging in terror funding.”

Also present in the event was Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who suggested holding of a meeting every six months between the NIA and state agencies.

Reacting to his suggestion, home minister said, “Without better coordination, there can be no success. It’s a continuous process of sharing informations.”

Coming to the Lucknow office and residential complex of the NIA, it was the first in the country and stated that it was a “positive indication that a ‘Yogi’ (UP Chief Minister) is present in the function”.

He said the NIA was investigating 165 cases and because of its “scientific investigation there is an approximately 95 per cent conviction rate.”