Nidhhi Agerwal and Krishna Shroff are the new girl friends in B-town!

Mumbai: After making her debut in India’s first dance action film ‘Munna Michael’ opposite Gen-X star Tiger Shroff, Nidhhi Agerwal has attracted huge number of followers in the social media circuits.

The gorgeous newbie had interesting plans post her birthday celebration which was on the 17th of August. It is learnt that, Tiger Shroff is Nidhhi’s first friend in Mumbai.

The stunner went on a lunch date a day after her birthday with Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff.

Getting along like house on fire Nidhhi and Krishna are the new girl pals in B-town.

Here are few pics that assure you that both the girls are besties:-