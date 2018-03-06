Nidhhi Agerwal to be part of Shree Narayan’s next

“Munna Michael” actress Nidhhi Agerwal is set to feature in a film helmed by “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha” director Shree Narayan Singh.
“I’m really happy to be on board for Shree sir’s next film.
He is amazing and I am sure there is a lot I will get to learn from him and from my producer Prernaa (Arora of KriArj Entertainment).
“Can’t wait to begin this journey and give it my all,” Nidhhi said in a statement.
She has earned quite a fan base in a short span of time gaining a million followers on Instagram.