Nidhhi Agerwal to be part of Shree Narayan’s next

"Munna Michael" actress Nidhhi Agerwal is set to feature in a film helmed by "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" director Shree Narayan Singh. "I'm really happy to be on board for Shree sir's next film. He is amazing and I am sure there is a lot I will get to learn from him and from my producer Prernaa (Arora of KriArj Entertainment). "Can't wait to begin this journey and give it my all," Nidhhi said in a statement. She has earned…

She has earned quite a fan base in a short span of time gaining a million followers on Instagram.