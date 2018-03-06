Nidhhi Agerwal to be part of Shree Narayan’s next

By
Team Pardaphash
-
"Munna Michael" actress Nidhhi Agerwal is set to feature in a film helmed by "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" director Shree Narayan Singh. "I'm really happy to be on board for Shree sir's next film. He is amazing and I am sure there is a lot I will get to learn from him and from my producer Prernaa (Arora of KriArj Entertainment). "Can't wait to begin this journey and give it my all," Nidhhi said in a statement. She has earned&hellip;

“Munna Michael” actress Nidhhi Agerwal is set to feature in a film helmed by “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha” director Shree Narayan Singh.

“I’m really happy to be on board for Shree sir’s next film.

Read:- Time is luxury for me, says Aditi Rao Hydari

He is amazing and I am sure there is a lot I will get to learn from him and from my producer Prernaa (Arora of KriArj Entertainment).

“Can’t wait to begin this journey and give it my all,” Nidhhi said in a statement.

Read:- Alankrita Sahai wishes to win hearts across globe

She has earned quite a fan base in a short span of time gaining a million followers on Instagram.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

MORE FROM PARDAPHASH