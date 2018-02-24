Nine children dead, 24 injured in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur road mishap

According to the information given by the reports, in a tragic mishap that took place in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur today in which nine children lost their lives and 24 others got injured after being hit by a speeding car.
The incident occurred in Ahiyapur’s Jhapaha when scores of school children were waiting to cross the road and a speeding Bolero hit them.
While nine children died on the spot, 24 sustained injuries. A police officer said that of the injured, three are stated to be in a critical condition.
Confirming the news, district SSP Vivek Kumar said that the injured have been admitted at Muzaffarnagar’s Sri Krishna Medical College.
According to eyewitnesses, the children were going home after their school got over when the accident took place.