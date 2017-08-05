Nine dead, seven injured in Nepal road mishap

Nepal: According to the information given by the police, in an incident that took place in Doti district of Nepal that killed at least nine people and seven others got injured when their vehicle plunged into a 500 metre deep gorge.

While interacting with the media, a police officer went on to say: The vehicle, carrying 16 persons, skidded off the mountain road at Botagan area.

Four of the injured were in critical condition, the police said. The vehicle was en route to Dipayal district from Doti.

The poor condition of roads and ill-maintained vehicles are major reasons behind road accidents in the Himalayan nation.