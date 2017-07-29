Nine MLCs from SP, BSP likely to resign, chaos in camps: Sources

Lucknow: A move that may be considered to be a boost for BJP and a boon for Samajwadi Party, three Samajwadi Party MLCs have resigned from the party today and are likely to join BJP. According to sources, there are in all nine MLCs who are looking forward to resin from Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samajwadi Party.

Bukkal Nawab, Madhukar Jaitley and Yashwant Singh are likely to join BJP after their resignation from the Samajwadi Camp.

Nawab, who is the founder of Rashtriya Shia Samaj, heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The two other MLCs who have resigned are Madhukar Jaitley and Yashwant Singh. Reacting to the development, UP Minister Siddharth Nath Singh said, “Akhilesh Yadav will be the best person to explain why they resigned.”

The development comes while the BJP President Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, where he will hold a series of meetings with local leaders and state government ministers, as part of his nationwide tour to strengthen the party.