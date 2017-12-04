Nine trains cancelled, 26 delayed in Delhi due to fog

According to the information given by the Met officials, morning in Delhi today saw minimum temperature recorded at 8.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average.

At least nine trains were cancelled and 26 were delayed due to fog in several parts of northern India, while two trains were rescheduled. According to the India Meteorological Department, the sky will remain partly cloudy with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 89%. Sunday’s minimum temperature was eight degrees Celsius and maximum temperature was 23.9 degrees Celsius, both a notch below the season’s average.