Nirav Modi’s properties worth Rs 25 cr attached by Enforcement Directorate

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today mentioned that properties worth Rs 25 crore of diamond jeweller Nirav Modi have been attached in connection with its ongoing probe into the Rs 13,540 crore PNB fraud case.

Talking to media ED official informed that the searches were carried out on Thursday at Nirav Modi’s palatial residence ‘Samudra Mahal’ in Mumbai along with a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team.

The official also said that the searches continued till Saturday morning and resulted in the seizure of antique jewellery worth Rs 15 crore, high-end watches valued at Rs 1.40 crore and paintings worth Rs 10 crore that includes artworks by M.F. Hussain, K.K. Hebbar, Amrita Shergil.

The ED also attached a diamond ring valued at Rs 10 crore. The financial probe agency’s action comes after it registered a separate case against the diamond jeweller and his uncle Mehul Choksi of the Gitanjali Group for defrauding the banks to the tune of Rs 13,540 crore.