‘Nirbhaya’ again, 15 year old brutally gang-raped in Haryana

CHANDIGARH/KURUKSHETRA: Another brutal incident has come into notice and this time ‘Nirbhaya’ incident has taken place in Haryana’s Jind district, the medical examination of a 15-year-old Dalit girl, whose half-naked body was found from the bank of a water channel has indicated that she suffered Nirbhaya-like brutalities.

According to the reports, teenager was gang-raped and her body was brutalised by her assailants, who inserted a foreign object into her private parts that caused massive internal injuries.

The extent of the injuries suffered by the Class X student is horrific, according to the head of PGIMS Rohtak’s forensic department. “In all, her body had 19 injuries — largely on face, head, chest and hands. Her lungs were ruptured, suggesting someone might have sat on her chest,” Dr S K Dattarwal.

At the same time, water was found from her body. Her body parts were badly damaged, suggesting both unnatural act and gang rape. There were internal injuries as well, suggesting the assailants had inserted a foreign object,” Dr SK Dattarwal, the head of the hospital’s forensic science department, media on Sunday.