Niti Taylor, Dhinchak Pooja rumored contestants of Bigg Boss 11

Mumbai: Small screen’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11 is once again all set to air soon on Colors TV. This season the makers of the popular show have come up with the theme of neighbours. The show will once again have commoners and celebrities as contestants. There are many rumors related to the names of the contestants. Let’s take a look.

Niti Taylor: The Ghulam actress is reportedly appearing in the show. She was recently in news after she denied doing intimate scenes with her co-star and asked to leave the show by the makers.

Shilpa Shinde: Former Angoori Bhabhi of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai has been reportedly approached by the makers of Bigg Boss. Shilpa made news throughout 2016 after she alleged that the producer of her show Sanjay Kohli had sexually harassed her.

Dhinchak Pooja :Dhinchak Pooja aka Pooja Jain is expected to be in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. This Youtube sensation was hiitting the headlines recently thus the speculations are high that she might be a part of the show.

Nikitin Dheer: Nikitin is also one of the rumoured contestants this season. He was best known for his role as Thangabali in Chennai Express. Nikitin is married to TV actress Kratika Sengar.

Cezanne Khan: The veteran TV actor is likely to be the part of Bigg Boss 11. The actor shot to fame with his TV show Kasauti Zindagi Kay. But the actor failed to continue his success on TV and became a one show wonder.

Rani Chatterjee: From Bhojpuri industry, this year Rani Chatterjee has been approached for the show. Earlier Bhojpuri actors Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishen and Mona Lisa have entertained us with their humorous nature and dancing skills. This year Rani is expected to add the oomph factor to the reality show.

Superstar Salman Khan is back once again as host of the show. Recently, the promo of Bigg Boss 11 was released starring Salman Khan and TV actress Mouni Roy.