Nitish clears floor test, win trust vote

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, today won the trust vote by clearing the floor test. Earlier, JDU leaders gave information that he is very much confident of proving his majority in the assembly.

JD-U leader Neeraj Kumar went on to say: “Nitish Kumar is confident that the JD-U-BJP combine will get 132 votes and will prove their majority in the assembly.”

The Janata Dal-United leaders said Nitish Kumar was “calm and cool” and spent the early morning at his official residence as usual, not worried about the trust vote in the 243-seat legislature.

According to officials at 1 Anne Marg, official residence of Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar was not at all “tense”. After he took oath as Chief Minister on Thursday with support from the BJP, Nitish Kumar vowed to seek a vote of confidence at a special session of the state assembly.