Nitish Kumar challenge Sharad Yadav to break the party

PATNA: For so long, Nitish Kumar was silent when it comes to jibes from Lalu Yadav and Sharad Yadav.

But looks like, he has decided to speak up. Nitish dared Sharad Yadav to go ahead and “break” the party.

“Break the JD (U) legislative party if you have the might… Prove a two-thirds majority within the party for breaking it,” said Nitish straight after the party’s top decision-making body decided to join the BJP national coalition.

It is worthwhile pointing that JD (U) has already suspended Rajya Sabha member Ali Anwar Ansari and 21 other Bihar leaders.

Although Sharad Yadav hasn’t been suspended up till now but has lost his post of the party’s leader in the Rajya Sabha. Indications are that if Sharad get involved in Lalu Yadav’s rally on August 27, he will be shown the door.

“One of them is so great that he reached where he is (Rajya Sabha) on the strength of the BJP support (in 2012) but look what he is saying today,” pointed out Bihar CM, an oblique reference to Ali Anwar Ansari.

“The mandate was for serving the people of Bihar and not for enriching one family,” he added.