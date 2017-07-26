Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar Chief Minister, Lalu terms it as planned move

Patna: Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar today resigned from his post giving reasons that there were irreconcilable differences with ally RJD on the issue of corruption charges against his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

Nitish Kumar came out of the Raj Bhawan subsequent to his resignation to the governor and talking to kedia he stated: “In the circumstances that prevail in Bihar, it became difficult to run the grand alliance government.”

Nitish further mentioned that: “I tried to work it out….I did not ask for anybody’s resignation…I just asked Tejashwi to explain the charges of corruption.”

Reacting on Nitish’s resignation, Lalu Prasad Yadav went on to say that even Nitish has several big cases to his name and if justification has to be done transparently then there should not be anyone spared.

He further said that Nitish is playing safe game and is working together in cordination with BJP.