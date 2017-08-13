Nitish to become NDA Convenor with Sharad Yadav shown the door

Patna: Sharad Yadav, who opposed the party’s decision to ally with the BJP was dismissed as JD(U) leader in the Rajya Sabha.

This came straight after Amit Shah announcement that he had formally invited Nitish Kumar to join the NDA. Bihar CM is expected to formally announce his decision to join the NDA at the party’s national executive meeting in Patna on August 19.

If sources are to be believed, Nitish can become the NDA convenor.

Without reacting on his dismissal, Sharad Yadav attacked Nitish, saying the party is not his alone but belonged to him too.