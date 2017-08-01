No beef for animals in Lucknow and Kanpur zoo

Two zoological parks in UP are not at ease when it comes to the supply of beef meant for feeding carnivorous animals. This has come after a ban being imposed by the state government on illegal slaughter houses.

In a written reply to the Upper House, Union environment minister Harsh Vardhan said apart from zoos in Lucknow and Kanpur, no other zoo in India faced any sort of difficulty in feeding the carnivorous inmates.

Harsh Vardhan was asked specifically whether carnivorous animals in various zoos of India were facing any difficulty in their food consumption because of beef unavailability.

The carnivorous animals of Lucknow and Kanpur were served with goat meat (mutton) rather than buffalo meat.

Point to be noted here is that after coming to power, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered illegal slaughter houses closure with strict enforcement of the ban on cow smuggling.