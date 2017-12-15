No Oscar for India as Newton out of the race

Rajkummar Rao might not be happy as his hopes faded with Newton out of the race at the 2018 Academy Awards, popularly called the Oscars.

In an interview to media, he had expressed his joy over Newton being India’s official Oscar entry. “This is huge. I am really happy. It is a great day as film released, and is getting great response from everywhere. And on top of that, you get this news of your film being the official entry to Oscars this year, it can’t get bigger than this,” he had said. Newton is a black comedy that is set against the backdrop of elections, in India.

Sadly, that’s not going to happen this year. India’s official entry for the Best Foreign Language film at the Oscars 2018, Newton, is no longer in the race.

On Thursday, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Thursday announced that nine features will advance to the next round of voting in the Foreign Language Film category for the 90th Academy Awards, according to the official website of the Oscars. However, Newton, directed by Amit V Masurkar, and starring Rajkummar Rao, was not a part of it.

The shortlisted films have been selected from 92 titles, that had originally been part of the category.