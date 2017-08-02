No relief for Neera Yadav in Noida Land allotment scam

The SC has upheld the conviction of former Uttar Pradesh chief Secretary Neera Yadav in the Noida land allotment scam. She is sentenced to two years in prison.

Furthermore, court also convicted former IAS officer Rajiv Kumar in the case, handing him a two-year jail term as well.

This decision has came after a PIL pointed to grave illegalities in the allotment of land plots. The petition said that number of individuals had been initially allotted plots at wide array of locations, but got bigger plots in areas that were much better.

Talking about Neera Yadav, she is a 1971-batch IAS officer and 39th chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh. Neera Yadav had joined the BJP ahead of the 2009 parliamentary polls in the presence of Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Coming to the case, Neera Yadav was convicted of violating the rules to assist a company named Flex Industries, owned by Ashok Chaturvedi.

The CBI had said in its chargesheet that Neera Yadav’s allotment of two plots to two different companies owned by Chaturvedi cost the government over crore in losses.