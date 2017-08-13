No takers for Article 35A

Srinagar: With the debate on Article 35A getting intensed, allowing Jammu and Kashmir to define its “permanent residents”, there are not many takers for constitutional provision when it comes to political parties.

To begin with, Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party chairperson Harsh Dev Singh has termed Article 35A as unconstitutional.

Ashwani Chrungoo, president of Panun Kashmir told mediapersons that there was a requirement to get rid of the “stifling statute” (Article 370).

Talking about Article 370, it has given rise to a constitutional routine to promote fissiparous and separatist tendencies in J&K.

Vinod Pandit, chairman of the All-Parties Migrant Coordination Committee has pretty much similar opinion.