Nokia 8 6GB RAM variant to launch on October 20: Report

As per a report given by WinFuture, the Nokia brand licensee will be launching the upcoming top-end variant of the Nokia 8 smartphone in Germany on October 20. And the new variant is likely to be offered in just “Polished Blue” colour variant and be priced at EUR 669 (roughly Rs. 51,700) in the country.

Handset will pack a 5.3-inch 2K LCD display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC.

Nokia 8 is its dual rear cameras. The Nokia 8 sports two 13-megapixel cameras with RGB and monochrome sensors.

At global launch, the company heavily marketed the “bothies” feature which allows both the cameras at the front and back to capture images and videos at the same time.

Nokia 8 cameras have been developed in partnership with Carl Zeiss. The Nokia 8 is IP54 rated, which means it is splash-proof.

The Nokia 8 houses a 3090mAh battery and the connectivity options include USB 3.1 Type-C connectivity as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack.