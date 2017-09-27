Nokia 8: Here it comes

New Delhi: At last, HMD Global launched their flagship offering. The smartphone comes packed with features and parts that will rival top-end Android smartphones with a very competitive price.

One of the most significant thing to note is that it includes Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC and has a rear dual camera setup. To make things even better, the device is capable of firing up the rear and front-facing camera at the same time and has been dubbed as thed “bothie”. The smartphone will be available through select offline retailers and also exclusively via Amazon India.

Indications are that Nokia 8 will retail in India for INR 36,999 and will compete directly with the OnePlus. Nokia 8 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Customers can buy the device from October 14th on Amazon India and offline retailers such as Croma, Reliance, Sangeetha Mobiles, Poorvika and BigC.

The devices runs on stock Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and will get a guaranteed Android Oreo update in the near future. The Nokia 8 has a 5.3-inch QHD IPS display (1440X25600 pixels) with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 5.