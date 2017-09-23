Nokia 8 to launch in October, check the features here!

The most awaited and famous smartphone company Nokia is all set to launch its brand new smartphone Nokia 8 in October for all of its anticipating fans with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The variants of Nokia 8 with the model numbers TA-1004 and TA-1012 were spotted on the FCC website tipping that the launch is not far away.

Now, a WinFuture report (Via: TheAndroidSoul) has come up with some interesting information for the Nokia fans out there. According to the report, the Nokia 8 with 6GB RAM will be unveiled in the next month. To be specific, the report tips that the 6GB Nokia 8 will go on sale starting from October 20 in Germany. The availability of the upgraded variant of the smartphone in the other countries remains unknown for now.

As the top end variant of the Nokia 8 will be packed with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space, we can expect it to be priced higher than the standard variant. Besides the change in the RAM and storage capacity, there appear to be no changes in terms of specifications and design.

To refresh on the Nokia 8 specs, the smartphone is fitted with a 5.3-inch 2K display with 2560 x 1440 pixel resolutions.

Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC. The imaging aspects include a 13MP dual-lens (RGB+monochrome) rear camera at the rear with OIS, IR range finder, f/2.0 aperture and PDAF. The selfie camera is also a 13MP sensor accompanied with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and display flash.

The Nokia 8 runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. HMD has already confirmed that all the Nokia smartphones will be upgraded with Android Oreo and the upcoming Android P versions of the OS. Assuring the same, the company is testing the Android 8.0 Oreo update on Nokia 8. The device gets the power from a 3090mAh battery.