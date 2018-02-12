North India see dip in mercury after drizzle

Snowfall in few cities and rainfall in many brought down the temperature in the northern India after a long dry spell. Met Department officials had predicted rain in the region. Reports of rain were also received from parts of Punjab and Haryana.

The maximum temperature on Sunday rose to 27.8 degrees in Chandigarh, five degrees above average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 7.8 degrees. Other places in Punjab and Haryana also experienced higher maximum temperatures in the past two to three days. Met officials have predicted dry weather in the coming days.

It was a cloudy Monday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 13 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average, the weather office said.

“The sky will be generally cloudy and thundershowers with light rains is likely to occur in some areas,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.