North Korea- US: Not looking good

UN: North Korea has announced that they are going to target the United States mainland with its rockets after “Mr Evil President” Donald Trump called Pyongyang’s leader “rocket man”, further escalating rhetoric over the North’s nuclear weapons and missile programmes.

North Korean foreign minister Ri Yong Ho’s statement to the United Nations General Assembly came hours after US Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers escorted by fighters flew in international airspace over waters east of North Korea in a show of force the Pentagon said showed the range of military options available to Trump.

Ri’s speech capped a week of rising tensions between Washington and Pyongyang, with Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un trading insults. Trump called Kim a “madman” on Friday, a day after Kim dubbed him a “mentally deranged US dotard.

“Now we are finally only a few steps away from the final gate of completion of the state nuclear force,” Ri said.

It is worthwhile pointing out that Trump announced new US sanctions few days back that he said allow targeting of companies and institutions that finance and facilitate trade with North Korea.

“This mission is a demonstration of US resolve and a clear message that the president has many military options to defeat any threat,” said Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White.

“We are prepared to use the full range of military capabilities to defend the US homeland and our allies.”