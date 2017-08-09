Not all individuals suffer permanent heart muscle loss after heart attack

According to the information given through a recent study, not everyone who suffers a heart attack bears a permanent heart muscle loss. First author of this research Michaela Patterson and her colleagues concentrated on regenerative type of heart muscle cell called a mononuclear diploid cardiomyocyte (MNDCM) and this regenerative heart muscle is mostly found in Zebrafish and newborn mammals.

However, in adult mammals the capacity to regenerate heart muscles lowers down after suffering from such a heart attack or any kind of injury.

Michaela Patterson one of the researchers went on to say: “It suggests that not all individuals are destined to permanent heart muscle loss after a heart attack, but rather some can naturally recover both heart muscle mass and function. If we can identify the genes that make some individuals better at it than others, then perhaps we can stimulate regeneration across the board.”

Patterson and her colleagues observed variations in the number of MNDCMs among different strains of adult mice and higher percentage of MNDCMs was directly linked with the high capacity of regenerating heart muscle after injury or an attack.