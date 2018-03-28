Not open to idea of being typecast: Varun Dhawan

Actor Varun Dhawan has the opinion that he is not open to the idea of being typecast and believes in entertaining people in every work he does. "Whether it's going to be a Hindi film, a commercial film, an art film, or whatever... Whatever role I do should entertain people and that's what I set out to do. As a person, I cannot stay on one movie for very long and if I do a very serious film, I need…

Actor Varun Dhawan has the opinion that he is not open to the idea of being typecast and believes in entertaining people in every work he does.

“Whether it’s going to be a Hindi film, a commercial film, an art film, or whatever… Whatever role I do should entertain people and that’s what I set out to do. As a person, I cannot stay on one movie for very long and if I do a very serious film, I need to do a comedy film.

“So I get into another film which is like ‘October’, offering a different tone and talking about different kind of love,” the 30-year-old added in an email interview.

The actor is currently in the national capital to shoot his new film “Sui Dhaaga”. On Wednesday, he took time out of his current shooting schedule to launch “Tab bhi tu” for “October”, which is directed by Shoojit Sircar and also stars newcomer Banita Sandhu.