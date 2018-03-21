Notice issued to Raja, Kanimozhi by Delhi HC over 2G scam

The Delhi High Court issued notice to former Telecom Minister A. Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others in the 2G spectrum money laundering case. Justice S.P. Garg issued notice to Raja, Kanimozhi and others in the case asking them to file a reply on the CBI plea within two weeks and listed the matter for May 25 for further hearing. The court was hearing the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate plea challenging a special court order acquitting Raja,…

Justice S.P. Garg issued notice to Raja, Kanimozhi and others in the case asking them to file a reply on the CBI plea within two weeks and listed the matter for May 25 for further hearing.

The court was hearing the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate plea challenging a special court order acquitting Raja, Kanimozhi and others in the 2G spectrum money laundering case.

The CBI moved its application on Tuesday while the ED which is probing financial irregularities in the case and assisting the central probe agency, filed an appeal against the special court’s December 21, 2017, judgement in the case on Monday.

While announcing the judgement, special judge O.P. Saini said the CBI and the ED had failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove the charges against 33 persons named in the case.

The matter is believed to have contributed to the Congress-led UPA’s electoral loss in 2014.

Besides Raja and Kanimozhi, the special court had also acquitted 17 others, including DMK supremo M. Karunanidhi’s wife Dayalu Ammal, Shahid Balwa and Vinod Goenka of STPL, Asif Balwa and Rajiv Aggarwal of Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables Pvt Ltd, film producer Karim Morani, and P. Amirtham and Sharad Kumar of Kalaignar TV.