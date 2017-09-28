NSCN(K) Get The Feel Of Their Own Medicine By The Indian Army Surgical Strike

New Delhi: Indian Army soldiers was at his best in gunning down members of the insurgent Naga group the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang or NSCN(K) along the India-Myanmar border early yesterday morning, with no casualties reported from the Army side.

An officer on the ground said the insurgents suffered as many as 30 casualties.

This has come after NSCN(K) insurgents reportedly crossed over into India from Myanmar and attacked an Indian Army patrol at 4.45 am, the Army confirmed.

While initial reports suggested that a surgical strike had been carried out by the Army, involving a soft breach of the International Border (IB) by Indian soldiers, the Army’s Eastern command denied the claim. The Eastern Command said that its own troops had not breached the IB.

“In the early morning hours of 27 September, a column of the Indian Army operating along the Indo-Myanmar border was fired upon by unidentified insurgents. Our own troops reacted swiftly and brought down heavy retaliatory fire on the insurgents. The insurgents then broke contact and fled from the spot. As per inputs, a large number of casualties were suffered by the insurgents,” the Army said in a statement.

“We got a tip-off from our sources on the ground and laid an ambush following which the insurgents started firing at the troops when they were alerted of the Indian army’s movements in the region. We fired back killing more than 30 militants and without breaching the border,” an officer in Nagaland, familiar with the developments, stated.

“The 1,643 km-long border with Myanmar is extremely porous primarily because we have an agreement wherein people from across the border are permitted up to 16 kilometers into Indian territory for trade purposes,” said a senior central government official, requesting anonymity.