OBC creamy layer bar raised

New Delhi: The Centre has raised the creamy layer ceiling by Rs 2 lakh alongside setting up of a commission in order to work out sub-categorisation within Other Backward Classes (OBCs) when it comes to a “more equitable distribution of reservation benefits”.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told mediapersons that OBC families earning up to Rs 8 lakh in a year is not going to come under the category of the creamy layer. It is worthwhile pointing that earlier on in the piece, this ceiling was Rs 6 lakh per year.

“The proposal is that there will be sub-categorisation within the OBC list for the purposes of central government employment. In this connection, the National Commission for Backward Classes had given its recommendation in 2011,” pointed out Arun Jaitley after a Cabinet meeting.

He further went on to add that the Parliamentary Standing Committee gave the same recommendation in in 2012-13. “After inter-ministerial consultations, it was accepted,” he said.

Arun Jaitley informed that 11 states have already implemented the sub-categorisation for state level services. It includes Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Haryana, Karnataka, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Jammu and Kashmir (for Jammu region only).

According to Arun Jaitley there is a strong possibility that the commission will analyze “the extent of inequitable distribution of benefits of reservation among caste or communities included in the broad category of OBCs with reference to the central list”.

“With this, those in the broad category of OBCs who were till now devoid of benefits of reservation, will get the benefits. There will be more equitable distribution,” he said.

When asked specificially on whether the government is going to review the whole idea that gives a new different meaning to the whole reservation mechanism, Jaitley said: “There is no such proposal… there will be no review.”

So just wait and watch.