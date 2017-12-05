Ochki hit Mumbai, rains lash coastal Maharashtra

Rains driven by Cyclone Ochki lashed most parts of coastal Konkan in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, as the state remained wary of a potential fallout of the stormy weather here on Tuesday.

The state government, as a precautionary measure, has declared a holiday for all schools here on Tuesday and in the coastal districts of Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

Continuing to remain dark and heavily overcast, Mumbai and its surrounding districts experienced almost continuous rain with bouts of heavy showers since Monday evening. It has slowed down the road traffic during the morning peak hours.

However, all incoming and outgoing flights at Mumbai Airport are being operated on schedule and the city’s lifeline, the suburban local trains, continue to ply unhindered. The IMD has forecast rains with thundershowers in and around Mumbai with squalls reaching 50-60 kmph and touching 70 kmph in the coastal areas over the next 24 hours, even as the minimum temperature in Mumbai dropped to 20 degrees Celsius.

Danger signals LC-III have been hoisted over all ports between Goa to Dahanu (north Maharashtra), with rough to very rough conditions at sea.