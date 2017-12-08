Odisha to see heavy rainfall, says IMD

According to the information given by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Coastal and southern districts of Odisha are likely to receive heavy rainfall as the depression over south-east Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression.y.

“The deep depression over central Bay of Bengal moved further North-Northwestwards with a speed of about 33 kmph during past six hours. The system lay centered at about 510 km south-southeast of Gopalpur,” the IMD said.

The Met department said it is likely to maintain intensity of deep depression for about 12 hours and weaken gradually into a depression. The system is very likely to move north-northwestwards and reach north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts Saturday morning as a depression.

“Rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at most places in the coastal and many places in the interior districts of Odisha during next 48 hours,” the bulletin said. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Khorda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Malkangiri and Koraput during next 48 hours, it said.

It has hoisted Local Cautionary Signal Number Three (LC-III) at all ports in Odisha. Squally winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are very likely to prevail along and off Odisha coasts up to December 10. Sea condition would be rough to very rough along and off Odisha coasts during the period. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea upto December 10, the Met said.

Meanwhile, several parts of Odisha including the capital city experienced rainfall on Friday.